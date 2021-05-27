Joe or Kevin? Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

Which member of the Jonas Brothers is best in a crisis? Nick Jonas has an idea.
On the May 26 episode of The Late Late Show, Nick, along with his brothers and bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, joined James Corden for a chat less than a week after the trio reunited at the Billboard Music Awards. While the group is gearing up for a sure to be special tour, a less fun moment the group discussed was the scary bike accident Nick suffered while filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams.
The ordeal left Nick with a cracked rib—and a very tough choice to make about which Jonas brother should get in touch with his wife Priyanka Chopra to explain the situation.
"Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me," Nick recalled. "I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her."
He continued, "It was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who do you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis? And I gave it to Kevin."
To be fair, Kevin is the eldest of the Jonas brothers, which also includes their 20-year-old youngest sibling Frankie Jonas. Kevin also made a case for himself to James.
"I was really calm and collected," Kevin shared. "I think it has to do with being a father, seeing children fall all the time."
Kevin, who shares daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, with his wife Danielle Jonas, isn't the only dad in the family: Joe and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their first little one, a daughter named Willa, last year.
Fortunately, Nick is perfectly fine...well, mostly. The Voice coach detailed his injuries on the show earlier this month, and warned his fellow coach Blake Shelton to take it easy on him.
"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," the "Jealous" singer said after explaining the extent of his pain. "But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh."
Take a look at the video above to see Joe's reaction to Nick choosing Kevin for the post-injury task!