Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emily Blunt's Story of Her "Horrible" First Kiss Will Make You Cringe

Emily Blunt will always remember her first kiss. Scroll on to hear her tell the story of the "awful" smooch she had at her 13th birthday party. "It was a horror show."

By Elyse Dupre May 27, 2021 4:15 PMTags
Jimmy Kimmel LiveEmily BluntKissCelebrities
Watch: Emily Blunt Cut John Krasinski Off From This One Snack

You never forget your first kiss. And for Emily Blunt, it was a "horror show." 

The "awful" smooch took place during a game of Spin the Bottle at the actress' 13th birthday party. 

"There were, like, 18 kids in the dining room, and I put up a sign on the door saying, 'Don't come in, Mom,'" Blunt recalled during the May 26 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And she listened!" 

The bottle landed on Ashley Clark, a young man with bangs, "great curtains" as Blunt remembered. "Like, they were blonde, and he was very tall and very handsome." 

The star of A Quiet Place II then went in for the smooch. "Now, I'd heard about the concept of French kissing, but I thought, 'Well, that sounds weird. Like, why would that be pleasurable or nice?' And it wasn't. It was not at all," she said. "I was just, like, horrified by the whole thing. And I just remember surreptitiously sort of, like, wiping my mouth afterwards. You know, it was horrible."

photos
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

Jimmy Kimmel then asked if Clark "slipped" her the tongue. "Oh massively!" Blunt, who is now married to John Krasinski, said. "Well, not slipped. That sounds kind of delicate."

For more celebrity first kiss stories, scroll on.

Trending Stories

1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Is Ready for Summer With a Bikini Selfie

2

Heather Morris: Glee Stars Scared to Speak Up About Lea Michele

3

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's New PDA Pics Are a Fairytale

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Noah Centineo

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star's first-ever smooch took place in a hotel in Century City near Los Angeles. "I was staying there during pilot season, and there was a dance convention," he told W magazine in an interview for its February 2019 issue. "I saw this girl named Mackenzie, and I asked her if she wanted to go to a movie with me. She said yes. It was Cowboys & Aliens, with Daniel Craig. So the movie ends, we get up, leave the theater, and we're holding hands. I walk her to her hotel room and say, 'Goodnight kiss?' And we pecked. It was less than a millisecond. She closed the door, and that was that. I gave her my number, but I never saw her again. It was probably a terrible peck."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ethan Hawke

The actor told W magazine his first kiss took place at the Hamilton Roller Rink in New Jersey. "Her name was Cindy, and she was wearing a Black Sabbath T-shirt," he recalled. "It was a slow skate, and she was smoking hot. We skated around, and she said to me, 'Do you like Jack Daniel's?' And I said, 'Yeah. Too bad he's dead.' She said, 'Is he dead?' I thought she meant Jimi Hendrix. Then she said, 'Have you ever French kissed?' And I said, 'Yeah, man.' But I actually hadn't. So we snuck off behind the Coke machines and kissed."

David Aguilera/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Nick Jonas

In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio One, Jonas revealed the time he locked lips with Miley Cyrus. "The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood—very romantic," the singer shared. "I'd just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I'm sure that my breath smelled terrible." The two dated for two years, until December 2017.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet Hennessy
Shailene Woodley

"I was still playing with Barbies at 14 and didn't have my first kiss until 15-and-a-half," the actress told Marie Claire in 2014. "He had big, beautiful lips, and I was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do with those.'"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Katy Perry

She kissed a classmate and didn't like it. The singer told W magazine in 2017 that she had her first French kiss when she was in sixth grade, during a trip to Big Bear, California. "I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway," Perry remembered. "At the party, we played Spin the Bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. That was my first kiss. When you're in sixth grade, there's no art to French kissing. There's no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Fred Savage and Danica McKellar

The former child stars locked lips onscreen, on the set of the Wonder Years in 1988, when they were tweens. As McKellar told Good Morning America in 2014, "The one good thing about getting your first kiss on camera is that you know it's gonna happen." Savage added, "It was terrifying. We were both really scared and nervous and didn't know what was going to happen or if we were going to do it right."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

In 2016, the Oscar winner told E! News her first kiss took place at the Maplewood movie theater in New Jersey while she and her date watched the 1995 movie Pocahontas when she was 12.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian

In 2016, the reality star wrote on her app that she had her first smooch at age 12 or 13 during a trip to Hawaii. "The teenagers were allowed to be out until 10 p.m. and we were in an arcade where the hotel kids hung out," she recalled. "I remember I kissed some guy there, and I thought I was so cool and so grown. I don't remember the boy, and I can't tell you anything else about the experience."

Millie Bobby Brown

The actress had her first kiss at age 12 with Finn Wolfhard on the set of Stranger Things season two. "At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange," she told Interview magazine in 2016. "It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, 'Wow. It makes sense for the story line'...Finn reacted quite well and I didn't. I felt really bad afterwards."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart

"It was horrible! It was so bad," the actress told the Daily Beast in 2015 about her first kiss. "It was f--king repulsive. I was 14, and it was gross. It was not good."

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images
Britney Spears

In 2013, Spears told Good Morning America the first person to touch her lips was her All New Mickey Mouse Club co-star Justin Timberlake at age 13. The two reconnected years later and dated from 1999 to 2002.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Mila Kunis

Kunis' first kiss was with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher on the set of That '70s Show when she was 15. "I was so nervous and uncomfortable," she told People in 2001. "I had the biggest crush on him." Kutcher had no clue he was her first smooch. "I'm the first guy she kissed?" he then asked. "Oh my God, I had no idea! I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would've been too much pressure...I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach."

TLC
The Duggars

Famously, the stars of Counting On, a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, were not allowed to kiss their spouses until their weddings

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images
Lady Gaga

In 2018, the singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had her first kiss at age 14, with a boy named Austin at summer camp.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2018 that, until the age of 12, he attended a boys-only prep school in England and then enrolled in a co-ed school. He said one of his female classmates hosted a party, in which "it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other! That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 women—girls! This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life! It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening...That same night, I learned how to play Dungeons & Dragons."

Trending Stories

1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Is Ready for Summer With a Bikini Selfie

2

Heather Morris: Glee Stars Scared to Speak Up About Lea Michele

3

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's New PDA Pics Are a Fairytale

4

Hear Destiny's Child Star Michelle's Candid Chat With Beyoncé & Kelly

5
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning B-Day Gift

Latest News

22 Can't-Miss Deals from Kohl's Memorial Day Sale

Dexter Has a New Name But the Same Killer Instinct in Revival Teaser

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's New PDA Pics Are a Fairytale

Rugrats Star Reveals This Major Character Is Gay in Reboot

Anthony Ramos Recalls Being Told How to Be "More Ethnically Ambiguous"

Nick Jonas Reveals the Brother He Trusted With Major Task After Injury

Heather Morris: Glee Stars Scared to Speak Up About Lea Michele