Will the Friends Cast Ever Do Another Public Reunion? Courteney Cox Says…

Watch : "Friends" Star Judy Geller Settles Ross & Rachel's Break Dispute

The One Where They Say Goodbye Forever.



If you haven't heard, the Friends reunion is officially streaming on HBO Max, with the gang of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry getting back together more than 25 years after their hit show first premiered.



Although the two-hour reunion special was absolutely worth the wait—watching the gang walk through their old set was heartwarming enough—Courteney sadly confirmed in the last few minutes of the special that this will be their last public hoorah.



"This will really make me cry but, this will be the last time that we're ever asked about the show as a group, that we will do this," she shared. "We're not gonna do this again in 15 more years."



However, she did add a little humor to the blow of the sad news, quipping, "I'll tell you one thing, we are not waiting so long to have a dinner."