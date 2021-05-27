Ashley Iaconetti Shares Jared Haibon Is Getting "Sperm Analysis" After 6 Months of Trying to Conceive

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are starting a whole new type of journey and now they're ready for their tell-all.
In a May 24 Instagram post, Ashley noted she and her husband of nearly two years have been trying to conceive for the past six months.
"A couple months ago, I was saying I would start feeling worried if I wasn't pregnant by June," wrote the Bachelor in Paradise alum. "This month was annoying, because I ovulated five days earlier than expected and we pretty much missed my fertile window. I haven't had an irregular month in YEARS. I don't know whether it was the stress of moving into our apartment or what."
So, the 33-year-old reality star spoke to her doctor. "I would have been nervous about my fertility if I hadn't gone to my OB/GYN a couple weeks ago," Ashley continued. "She assured me that not being pregnant after 6 months of trying is totally normal and she's not concerned at all. She said it takes most of her patients at least 6 months to conceive. She said to wait until we're a year into trying until running tests on me…"
Ashley also noted they're doing a "sperm analysis of Jared's swimmers" this week. "One in three couples who are experiencing fertility problems are so because of sperm quality," she wrote. "Checking your guy's *junk* is quick and non-invasive."
Addressing some of the comments she's received, Ashley told her followers she and her husband "are not struggling to conceive."
That particular description is reserved for couples who have been actively trying for a year, she explained, "I knew when I decided to be open about this chapter of our lives that I put a public timer on how long it would take for us to get pregnant. You usually don't know how long people have been trying to conceive once they announce their pregnancy on the gram and that makes it feel like people get pregnant like that! *Snaps fingers*. I don't regret at all being open about it. I love the dialogue it's created with some of my followers, and I think it's important to normalize that a lot of people don't get pregnant right away. Thanks for all the love & baby dust you guys have been sending!"
Jared shared in February that he and Ashley are hoping to conceive and that they'd been trying for three or four months at that point. "We're going to try and then let the chips fall where they may," he said on Click Bait With Bachelor Nation. "You know, who knows how long it will take?"
And it looks like the pair, who tied the knot in 2019, already have a few baby names in mind. "We're not telling a future boy's name because we're set on it, and I have been set on it for over 10 years," Ashley wrote on Instagram. "I don't want anyone to steal it/I don't want it to become popular! (As if I have the power to do that). I like Arena for a girl because the fan girl in me gets high off the energy in an arena. Jared's not sold on it."