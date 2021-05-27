See JoJo Siwa Ditch Her Signature Bow for an Extra Special Occasion

Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

While JoJo Siwa often sports her signature bow and ponytail, she changed things up a bit and donned a new 'do while enjoying a birthday gift. Scroll on to see the YouTube star wear her hair down.

JoJo Siwa is keeping the birthday celebrations going. 

One week after she turned 18, the YouTube star took to Instagram to share a video of the gift she received from Nickelodeon. The network sent her a giant, balloon-covered bounce house, and let's just say, JoJo is a fan.

"OMGGGGG!!!! Look at what @nickelodeon sent me for my birthday!!!!" she captioned a May 26 clip of her jumping inside the inflatable structure. "Thank you so much to everyone at Nickelodeon for this epic bounce house surprise!!!!"

Followers couldn't help but notice the Dance Moms alum wore her hair down in the video. And while social media users are used to seeing her with her signature bow, they loved this look, as well.

"That's so cool," one commenter wrote, "looking amazing with your hair down as well!!"

Added another, "Your hair is gorgeous."

Of course, this isn't the first time fans have seen JoJo let down her locks. Just yesterday, she posted a picture of herself at the airport sporting a similar hairstyle.

In fact, she's shared several videos of herself without her go-to accessory, including for her birthday last year when she did the "Wipe It Down" challenge and showcased her long waves. And last June, she debuted a brunette 'do.

"It's hilarious," JoJo once told Entertainment Tonight about a hair post going viral. "I knew it would be a shock to people...I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did."

 

Universal Orlando Resort

But the bow, she said, "will never be over."

"I mean, the bow is my life," she continued to the outlet. "I loved it ever since I was little. It's become who I am."

