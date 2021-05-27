Why Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Won’t Be Doing Press During the French Open

Watch : Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka is prioritizing her mental health.

Ahead of the 2021 French Open, the athlete took to her social media to share why she won't be doing press at the tournament.



"Hey everyone. Hope you're all doing well, I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros," she said in her May 26 social media message. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."



Along with sharing her statement on Twitter, the four-time Grand Slam champion also took to Instagram and uploaded clips of interviews of sports stars Venus Williams and Marshawn Lynch to accompany her words.