You Might've Missed the Drastic Change Ariana Grande Made to Her Appearance for Wedding Day

Watch : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Something was a bit different about Ariana Grande as she tied the knot recently with Dalton Gomez.

The 27-year-old pop superstar married the realtor earlier this month at her Montecito, Calif. home after a five-month engagement. On Wednesday, May 26, Vogue shared gorgeous photos from the nuptials, revealing a noticeable change to her look.

As seen in the wedding pics, Ariana appears to have covered her arm tattoos with makeup for the ceremony. Among her notable body artwork that wasn't visible during her wedding were two large butterflies on her upper left arm, the Pokémon character Eevee on her left bicep and Spirited Away's Chihiro on her right forearm.

However, the ink on other body parts remained fully visible, including tattoos on her hands and back.

Regardless of what made her decide to conceal some of her art, it's clear that the ceremony, which was attended by fewer than 20 people, was truly a magical moment. The "Love Me Harder" vocalist and Dalton, 25, went public with their relationship in May 2020, and he popped the question in December.