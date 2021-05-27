The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

Watch : Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

Let the unmasking begin!

For the past 11 weeks, The Masked Singer has slowly eliminated characters, revealing numerous stars, including Bobby Brown, Nick Cannon and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

But before the competition could truly get started, guest panelist LeAnn Rimes took the stage to perform her song "How Do I Live," alongside the Black Swan, the Piglet and the Chameleon. She was welcomed back to the show with a warm applause after winning season four as the Sun.

With introductions out of the way, the Chameleon talked about how joining the show has been one of the "coolest experiences of my life." He then performed Coolio's "Gangsta Paradise."

The Black Swan kept the good vibes going with their rendition of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," hitting all the high notes along the way.

Though the Black Swan was killing it, the Piglet gave her a run for her money when they sang "Faithfully" by Journey. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even got a bit teary-eyed during the big moment.