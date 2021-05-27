Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Hooked Up With Travis Barker

There's only one Kardashian for Travis Barker.
Kim Kardashian is addressing the recent rumors that she has a romantic history with Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend. During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Wednesday, May 26, a follower directly asked the SKIMS founder, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"
Kim left no room for doubt, writing, "NO! False narrative!" She explained, "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."
The Kardashian and Barker families live nearby each other in Calabasas, Calif., which was a plus early on in Kourtney's relationship with the Blink-182 musician.
As for Kim, she is single and focusing on her kids, following her divorce filing from Kanye West.
Rumors spread when passages from Travis' 2015 memoir resurfaced in recent days. He wrote at the time that Kim was "f--king hot," admitting, "I kept on secretly checking out Kim," per Us Weekly.
The gossip was further fueled by alleged screenshots that Alabama Barker (the 15-year-old daughter of Travis and his ex Shanna Moakler) posted on her Instagram Story. Alabama shared a screenshot of an alleged message from her mom, in which Shanna claimed that she "divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim. Now he's in love with her sister."
Shanna, who divorced the rocker in 2008, told People that she thinks the PDA between Kourtney and Travis has been "weird," but otherwise has "no ill will" for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
"I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy... and a better father," said the former Miss USA. "My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."
Her teens, Alabama and Landon Barker, joined their dad and Kourtney for a trip to Disneyland on May 20. They bonded with Kourt's kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, as well as Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, making for a modern family of sorts. After the outing, Travis called Kourtney the "love of my life."
Earlier this month, a source close to the Poosh founder told E! News that she has developed a close bond with Alabama, in light of recent tensions with her mom Shanna. "Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on," the source explained.
And with the love triangle drama behind her, Kim can return her focus to her four kids and her law school studies.
After admitting she did not pass the "baby bar," the makeup mogul revealed during her Insta Q&A that she's not letting it get her down. Calling the exams "Extremely difficult," Kim shared, "Unfortunately I haven't passed yet but I'm not giving up and I'm preparing to take it again soon."