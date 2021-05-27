An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

The most iconic 'do on television.

We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that the hairdo practically became a character in its own right. So, with the Friends reunion debuting on HBO Max today, May 27, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and Jennifer's other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.

For starters, did you know that Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, didn't necessarily love the famous haircut? Back in 2014, The Morning Show star told ABC News that the cut was "one of the hardest hairstyles to maintain."

She explained, "Me and the blow dryer and the hairbrush weren't meant for each other. It really was a 'hairdo.'"

Regardless, Jennifer is still a huge fan of hairstylist Chris McMillan, who invented the hairdo. "When Chris would style it my hair would be great, it would look gorgeous," she further shared at the time. "But then when I was left to my own devices, it wouldn't look the same!"