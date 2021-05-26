Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove Mourn School of Rock Co-Star Kevin Clark's "Devastating" Death

Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove are remembering their School of Rock co-star, Kevin Clark, who tragically passed away at the age of 32.

On Wednesday, May 26, the 51-year-old comedian took to Instagram to express his sorrow after learning about Kevin's death, writing, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

The Bernie actor shared two candid portraits of himself with the former child star. One image was a candid photo from the 2003 film, while the other snapshot captured the two smiling and throwing up the rock sign hand gesture.

Miranda shared on Instagram, "Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I'll never forget all the memories. You'll always be missed Kevin."