Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy

Chad Michael Murray may be a dream man, but now he's taking on the stuff of nightmares.

After shedding his One Tree Hill heartthrob persona to play a cult leader in Riverdale, Murray is set to portray real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. Per Screen Daily, the film "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'"

Director Daniel Farrands, who helmed The Haunting Of Sharon Tate starring Hilary Duff, also wrote Boogeyman. (For those keeping track, Duff and Murray previously co-starred in Cinderella Story before taking a turn for darker material with Farrands.)

American Boogeyman also stars Holland Roden as detective Kathleen McChesney, Jake Hays as FBI agent Robert Ressler and Lin Shaye from the Insidious series as Mrs. Bundy. The film will be released theatrically on August 16 with Voltage Pictures.