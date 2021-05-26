Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest PDA-Packed Date Night

Watch : Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "The Love of My Life"

PDA alert!

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted out to dinner at the Italian restaurant Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif. on Tuesday, May 25, as seen in photos posted by Page Six. The two sat together on the same side of a booth.

"They were very sweet together," an eyewitness told E! News. "Travis put his arm around Kourtney and they looked at the menu and their phones together. They were completely focused on one another and never took their eyes off of each other. They talked, laughed, and kissed throughout dinner. Kourtney wrapped her arms around Travis and rested her head on his shoulder. She looked like she wanted to be as close to him as possible. He rubbed her arm as she nuzzled his neck and they stayed like that for a long time."

The eyewitness also said Kourtney and Travis "held hands as they made their way to their car." The two "seemed crazy about each other and very much in love," they added.