FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lisa Kudrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More Celeb Parents Celebrate Their Kids' Graduations

As the 2021 school year comes to an end, Lisa Kudrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more stars are honoring their kids' graduation from high school and college.

By Cydney Contreras May 31, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Celeb KidsLisa KudrowCatherine Zeta-JonesCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Borrowed Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

Siri, play "Graduation" by Vitamin C.

The 2021 school year is coming to a close and it's time to prepare for an Instagram feed full of graduation pictures from friends, family and stars alike. Lisa Kudrow, Candace Cameron Bure and a handful of celebrity parents have already shared photos of their beaming graduates, with emotional captions to boot.

Some of these students are preparing for another four years of school, while others are readying their resumes for job applications. For now, however, these graduates deserve a round of applause, because as Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff wrote on Instagram, "Congrats to everyone who graduated in this weird time—— we made it."

It's also an exciting moment for the parents, who have watched their children grow into young adults. Paulina Porizkova expressed happiness for herself and late husband Ric Ocasek, writing on Instagram, "Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives. I'm so incredibly proud of them. And I know he is too. Together, we've raised some outstanding human beings." 

photos
Celebrity Kids at Prom

To see these celebrities and their kids mark the end of an era, scroll on!

Instagram
Lisa Kudrow

Following her son Julian Stern's graduation from the University of Southern California, the Romy & Michele's High School Reunion actress wrote on Instagram, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.."

Instagram
Douglas Emhoff

On Friday, May 14, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband celebrated his 21-year-old daughter's graduation from Parsons School of Design. "My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!" he wrote. "We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future."

Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure

The Fuller House actress marked her son Maksim's high school graduation on Instagram, writing, "He did it!!! Our baby @maksim.bure graduated high school from NorthStar Christian Academy! We are so happy and proud of you, son."

Instagram
Paulina Porizkova

In her tribute to her son Oliver, the mom acknowledged how proud his late dad Ric Ocasek would've been. She wrote, "This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood. But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations - with someone crucial missing."

Instagram
Jason Aldean

The country star cheered on his daughter Keely following her high school graduation. "Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!" the singer shared.

Instagram
Dolores Catania

"Today is one of my proudest days being a mother. @frank.catania graduated summa cum laude from Sacred Heart University," the reality star shared. "Little Frankie, I couldn't be more proud of all your accomplishments and the man you are becoming."

Instagram
Shaunie O'Neal

"Congratulations again to my baby boy @shaqironeall !" the proud mom said. "High school completed, up next Texas Southern University!!! 4 Down, 1 To Go... Forever My Babies"

Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

The proud mom celebrated her daughter's achievement, sharing with her followers, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Trending Stories

1

Friends Reunion Director Talks "Unkind" Matthew Perry Comments

2

Tarzan's Joe Lara and Wife Gwen Dead in Plane Crash

3

Adrian Grenier Shares the Real Reason He Left Hollywood for Texas

4

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

5
Exclusive

Courtney Stodden Engaged to Chris Sheng: Inside the Emotional Proposal

Latest News

Lisa Kudrow and More Celeb Parents Celebrate Their Kids' Graduations

Update!

We've Rounded Up the Best Memorial Day 2021 Sales, From A to Z

60 Magical Secrets About the Voices Behind Your Fave Disney Character

Who's in the Running to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Throne?

See Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Pics From Zaya's Birthday Bash

Sebastian Stan Wants You to Kiss Him in New Shirtless Pic as Tommy Lee

John Krasinski Reacts to Amy Schumer's Joke About His Marriage