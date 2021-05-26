Why Kourtney Kardashian Kept Her Distance From Amelia Hamlin at Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite for His 38th B-Day Bash

Kourtney Kardashian may have reunited with her ex Scott Disick at the Lord's 38th birthday party earlier this week, but that doesn't mean things were totally chummy between the exes...or Kourtney and Scott's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The Poosh founder, who is in a hot and heavy new romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is still feeling some "tension" between herself and the father of her three children, a source close to Kourtney tells E! News.

"Kourtney will always be there for Scott no matter what their relationship is, but there is definitely still tension between them," says the insider. "They are great about putting it on for the kids and around the family. When they see each other, they are always cordial and you can tell Scott misses Kourtney a lot. Everyone knows Scott is still in love with her."

Kourtney, who spent Scott's birthday party hanging out with pals like Sia, has no friendship to speak of with Amelia, Scott's much younger model girlfriend and the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.