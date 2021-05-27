Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Drop a Major Friends Bombshell About Their IRL Romance

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Oh. My. God. Ross and Rachel almost dated IRL!

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed the bombshell during the HBO Max reunion, saying they almost got together during season one of the sitcom, which premiered in 1994. In the words of Monica Geller: I KNOW!

Luckily for fans, host James Corden did the dirty work to uncover the truth about the most iconic couple that never was. On camera, he reflected, "It's inconceivable to me that there weren't perhaps off-screen romances."

Jen admitted, "Uh, well. I mean... David?" He said, Yeah," before she confirmed, "The first season."

As David explained, "Yeah, the first season we—I had a major crush on Jen." The Morning Show actress revealed, "It was reciprocated."

David continued, "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that. But we both—"