Proof Laverne Cox Slays Every Red Carpet She Attends

Watch : Laverne Cox to Host E!'s Red Carpet Award Show Coverage

Laverne Cox: Fashion icon.

The new host of Live From E!'s red carpet show celebrates her 49th birthday on May 29, so we're celebrating this style maven by looking back on her fiercest red carpet moments.

The Promising Young Woman star stunned in a red gown at the 2021 Oscars and wowed in a Cleopatra-inspired black jumpsuit at the 2020 Emmy Awards during which she was nominated for her role in Orange Is the New Black. Cox made her Met Gala debut at the Camp: Notes on Fashion-themed event in 2019 and even donned a luxe gown in honor of the cancelled 2020 Met Gala.

Her appointment to Live From E! host was a match made in heaven. "I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage," Cox said in a statement on May 10. "I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives."

She added, "I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey."