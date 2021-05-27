Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning Her Pricey Birthday Present

Kourtney Kardashian is spilling the tea.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode (May 27), Kourtney reveals that sister Kendall Jenner slyly returned a series of pricey presents in the past.
"So I started her this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday," Kourtney tells Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian when discussing what to buy Kendall for her 25th birthday in November 2020. "I got her like tea cups and a tea pot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes."
Kourtney continues, "We called Hèrmes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'"
Khloe is stunned while Kim bites back a laugh. "Stop!" Khloe exclaims.
"I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care," Kourtney sadly admits. Khloe asks whether Kendall seemed to enjoy the presents when she opened them in the past. "She liked them!" Kourtney promises, confused.
Khloe points out that maybe their tastes are just different. "She's young, she's not like...like, we love china because we have like dinner parties," Khloe offers.
"In a few years she'll wish that she had it," Kourtney concludes. But an ingenious prank is born: "I want to be like, 'You think the joke's on me, you keep returning it. The joke's on you because I'm going to keep buying it!'" Kourtney laughs. "I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction."
In a confessional, Kourtney admits that while it may have been "uncomfortable" for Kendall to tell her she didn't like the Hèrmes gifts, Kourtney now wants to test Kendall. "I really just find it funny. I just want to see her opening and pretending this is the greatest gift," she chuckles.
Yet perhaps the two sisters have more in common than it seems. "I used to be a big returner of items," Kourtney admits to Kim and Khloe. "I don't return anything now. I think the karma of my constant returning may be coming back to me."
