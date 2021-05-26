Drag Race All Stars Announces Premiere Date and Cast for Season 6

Get ready to werk!
RuPaul's Drag Race is heading back to the workroom for season six of All Stars, and the queens are all lined up and ready to go. Paramount+ just released not only the cast list, but also a promo and a premiere date for the season, which will arrive later this summer on June 24, with two back-to-back episodes.
Plus, we now also have a date for the debut season of Queen of the Universe, which is a global singing competition for drag queens that will premiere on December 2.
All Stars will include a whole bunch of fan faves, including a few queens who are bound to stir up some serious drama on Untucked.
"13 All Stars delivers one of the best Drag Race seasons ever!" RuPaul said in a statement. "Don't take my word for it. You've got to stream it to believe it."
The cast includes queens from all over the series, from seasons two through 11. There are even a couple of All Stars alums who are back for more, like Pandora Boxx and Yara Sofia, who both competed in All Stars one.
You can watch a season promo below!
Keep up with all the queens hoping for a second (or third) chance at glory by scrolling down.
Drag Race All Stars returns Thursday, June 24 on Paramount+.