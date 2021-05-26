KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyWatch E!PhotosVideos
See Lisa Vanderpump's Reaction at Comedian Gabriel Iglesias' Impression of Her

By Samantha Bergeson May 26, 2021 6:22 PMTags
Watch: Gabriel Iglesias Does Perfect Lisa Vanderpump Impression

Famed comedian Gabriel Iglesias got his start doing impressions, but what happens when he turns the tables on his host? 

In a hilarious sneak peek at tomorrow's episode (May 27) of Overserved With Lisa VanderpumpIglesias shows off his best Lisa Vanderpump British accent.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy voice actor always knew he wanted to be a comic, even when his own mother had her doubts. "She wasn't supportive but she wasn't trying to talk me out of it either," Iglesias reveals to Vanderpump and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. "She wanted me to be happy. She just didn't get that people would actually pay to be entertained that way."

Host Vanderpump asks, "What's ur favorite impression to do?" 

Iglesias shows off his best character with "the girl voice," squealing that "oh my gosh, I am so wasted!" while sipping a cocktail.

"How do you get your voice to go up that high?" Vanderpump is amazed. 

Iglesias jokes, "I hit puberty and it just never went away." 

Vanderpump is curious what she sounds like to Iglesias. "Can you do me?" she begs, to her guests' laughter. "No, I take that back! Can you do an impression of me, please?"

Watch the laugh-out-loud clip above to hear Iglesias' take on LVP, and find out why Vanderpump thinks she sounds like a member of the royal family!

