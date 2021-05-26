Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Revealed: All the Details on Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

The bride wore Vera Wang.

Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at Ariana's Montecito, Calif. home, new photos on Vogue revealed the bride and groom on their special day, which they shared with less than 20 guests in attendance. And yes, that includes pics of the "positions" singer's gorgeous wedding dress.

According to the magazine, Ariana—who also wore a Wang-designed gown at the 2018 Met Gala inspired by the Sistine Chapel—made an arrangement with the designer to craft her wedding dress years earlier. Wang made good on that promise, designing an empire waist dress with a sculpted neckline for the Grammy winner.

Dalton, meanwhile, wore a black and white suit designed by Tom Ford.

Another celebrity favorite designer, Lorraine Schwartz, designed pearl and diamond earrings for Ari—with a special significance behind them. The singer wore one earring upside down, as a way to mark the challenging or "upside down" moments of her life.

Ariana, whose album Sweetener features a photo of herself upside down, tweeted about her reason for the upside down aesthetic in June 2018. She wrote, "i showed aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown' and that was kind of it for me at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown' for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius. everything clicked after that."