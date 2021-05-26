KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Joaquin's Fashion Mishap After Borrowing Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son Joaquin was off to his senior prom—but not without a minor fashion issue. Read on for the proud parents' explanation.

By Samantha Schnurr May 26, 2021 3:42 PMTags
Kelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Borrowed Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

The youngest member of the Ripa-Consuelos clan has headed off to prom!

On Tuesday, May 25, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin Consuelos attended his senior prom with some help from his famous dad's closet. "Borrowed his dad's tux and shoes," Kelly said on the May 26 show, "both we will say tight, too small, a little bit?" 

"No, it fit really well," Mark insisted. "It fit really well on him."

Not according to Kelly. "Pants were a little short," she said. "It's ok."

"Did he get them short on purpose? Did he tailor them a little bit?" Mark bantered back. "Oh, he's taller. His legs are longer."

"He didn't tailor his pants shorter," Kelly quipped back, "just longer legs."

Fortunately for fans, the daytime talk show host also shared photos of the getting ready process for their 18-year-old son, noting it was "very tense" in the closet as Mark helped Joaquin with his tie. As Kelly described to her husband of 25 years, "You tied that tie with military precision."

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

The doting mom of three also shared photos of Joaquin with his prom date, Melissa, noting their son was visibly much happier. "You could see the difference in Joaquin's demeanor overall improved greatly," she said, "once Mark got out of the picture and Melissa got in the picture."

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

This Is Us Season 5 Finale Ends With a Twist, and We're Into It

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

See the sweet high school pair above and more of Kelly and Mark's adorable family moments over the years below!

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Instagram
Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

Trending Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

This Is Us Season 5 Finale Ends With a Twist, and We're Into It

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

4

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy While Tanning in Cute PDA Pics

5

See Kate Middleton's Sweet Response After Child Asks If She's a Prince

Latest News

See Jennifer Aniston Gush Over Brad Pitt's Friends Role

Kelly Ripa Reveals Son's Prom Mishap After Borrowing Dad's Tux

Why Caitlyn Jenner Told Her Kids Not to Speak Out About Political Run

Go Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Private World in New Jeffrey Epstein Doc

Here's Why You Should Be Watching The Bold Type Right Now

See Kate Middleton's Sweet Response After Child Asks If She's a Prince

See Emma Stone Cry With Laughter Over Emma Thompson's TMI Confession