Why Caitlyn Jenner Told Her Kids Not to Speak Out About Her Run for California Governor

You probably won't see Caitlyn Jenner's children on the campaign trail during her run for California governor.
In April, the 71-year-old Olympian and former reality star, parent of Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, who also helped raise Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, announced her plans to run in a future election to try to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. In recent press interviews, Caitlyn said she directed her kids not to be involved in her campaign.
"As we all know, politics can be a pretty tough business. And you know what, I got pretty big shoulders, unfortunately, but that's a whole 'nother story, and I can take it. People have come after me all my life and I kind of just move on and do my own thing," she told CBS This Morning on Wednesday, May 26. "But I did speak with all my children. I said, 'Hey, I do not want one tweet...this is my deal.'"
Caitlyn said she told her children "not to be involved whatsoever," adding, "I said, 'If anybody asks any questions in the media...just say, 'No comment.' Address your comments to me.'"
Earlier this month, Caitlyn made similar comments in an interview with CNN, saying, "My kids are not involved whatsoever with this."
"I love my kids, the kids love me and I have a great relationship," she said. "But I told them right at the start...because they were scared, one, for my safety, and scared of what the media is going to do."
She continued, "You know, my family has certainly been out in the media and they've taken their shots, and they don't need to take any more. I said, 'I am not going to ask you for one tweet. I'm not going to ask you for one thing. You guys go live your life. This is my deal. This is my decision to do this. I'm going to tell the media, 'Stay away. Don't ask them,'' and I told them just, 'No comment.'"
During her interview with CNN, Caitlyn also praised former stepdaughter Kim over her efforts to push criminal justice reform. "I love Kim, and I think she's doing a great job with the criminal justice system," she said. "And if I had become governor, I would follow her guidance and that because she has been very, very good on that. And the rehabilitation side of it. But I don't have her involved in a campaign at all whatsoever."
Caitlyn added, "I can't say we've never discussed it. But she's great. I love Kimberly. She's smart, great businesswoman, and very dedicated to the doing a better job when it comes to criminal justice. And she would have my ear. I can tell you that when I'm up in Sacramento."