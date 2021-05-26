Why Jennie Garth Says 90210 Set "Taught Me to Be Threatened By Other Women"

Watch : E!'s First "Beverly Hills, 90210" Set Visit: E! News Rewind

As Jennie Garth put it, "There are still parts of our experience that weren't great."

The actress was referencing her near-decade-long experience on the pop culture classic, Beverly Hills, 90210. During a new episode of her and former co-star Tori Spelling's 9021OMG podcast, the actress who famously brought Kelly Taylor to life all those years ago reflected on the less glossy elements of being part of the hit show.

The subject came up after a fan asked the co-hosts why they kept "shading" the boys on the show. As the fan asked, "What did they do to you?"

"These are our recollections, these are our memories, this was our experience," Garth said. "It was probably much different than…the guys' experience or anyone else's experience."

Elaborating further, the 49-year-old actress explained, "So often we fall into the trap of trying to tell a story that everybody's going to digest well, that it's going to be politically correct to say, people are going to still like us even when we say it, but there are still parts of our experience that weren't great and that's ok and its ok for us to talk about it now, too and it's ok for other people to share their experiences."