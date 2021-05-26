Watch Chrissy Metz React to That Major This Is Us Twist

Watch : Chrissy Metz Freaks Over "This Is Us" Multiple Emmy Nominations

Still not over the This Is Us season five finale? Chrissy Metz totally gets it.

Just hours before it aired, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show and shared how long she's known about the episode's surprising twist.

"Well, I've known for quite some time," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I didn't know how it was going to unfold. I'm concerned for many people, including myself. So yeah, I've known for quite some time and it's been hard, of course, to keep the secret."

For those who missed it, here's what happened (warning: spoilers ahead): While Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) were set to tie the knot, she called off the wedding and they didn't actually get married. But, thanks to a flash forward, the episode still showed a member of the Pearson family saying "I do."

Skipping several years into the future, Kate (Metz) is seen getting remarried to her boss Phillip (Chris Geere). The wedding suggests Kate and her current husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) ultimately divorce. Fans have seen the couple go through their ups and downs for quite some time. And in the latest episode, Toby tells Kate he's taking a job that would require him to be in San Francisco for most of the time while she stays in Los Angeles.