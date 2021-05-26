KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Channing Tatum Strip Down "A--hole Naked" for His Most Jaw-Dropping Selfie Yet

Channing Tatum posed completely nude as he prepared to film a scene for his new movie. Scroll on to see the Magic Mike star's sexy selfie that's definitely NSFW.

By Jess Cohen May 26, 2021
Channing Tatum's latest selfie should come with a warning label.

The 41-year-old actor proved once again he isn't camera shy as he stripped down for a NSFW photo on the set of his new film Lost City of D. "You know when you in the make-up trailer a--hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," Channing captioned the Instagram Story thirst trap along with a devil emoji. "And yes I'm flexing so hard i got a cramp."

As fans may recall, the Magic Mike star recently opened up about losing 10 pounds during quarantine. "For the first like, I'd say week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, 'I can't do this for like, two months.' Like, 'This is bad,'" he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in early May. "And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person."

As for the motivation behind the workouts, Channing admitted there's one major thing that makes him hit the gym. "As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly," he recently confessed to Kelly Clarkson. "At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."

All jokes aside, Channing knows how lucky he is to be in his position. "I literally get to work out as a job and it's still hard," Channing, who shares daughter Everly with ex Jenna Dewan, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I can't imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?"

