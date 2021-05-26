KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2021: Your Guide to the Best Deals

The sale we've been waiting for is here!

By Emily Spain May 26, 2021 12:00 PM
E-Comm: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get your credit cards out now because there are tons of savings to be had thanks to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale!

Now through 6/6, save up to 50% off on must-have apparel styles, shoes, accessories, home goods and more at Nordstrom. We suggest taking the time to stock up on summer essentials like dresses, pool slides and shorts that you can wear on repeat all season. And to make your life easier, you can order online and pick up your order curbside at your nearest Nordstrom location for no extra cost!

Scroll below to see our favorite deals from the sale!

 

read
BaubleBar's Memorial Day Sale: 13 Pieces We're Snatching Up ASAP

Marc Fisher Imenal Slide Sandal

Pool slides are essential this time of year! And these quilted sandals are a great designer dupe if you're saving up for a tropical getaway.

$98
$70
Nordstrom

BaubleBar Iris Drop Earrings

Elevate any basic outfit with these head-turning earrings!

$44
$27
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Minnie Ballet Espadrille

Score these must-have espadrilles for $119 off! Plus, you're bound to wear them on repeat all summer long.

$198
$79
Nordstrom

Bonobos Chenille Boat Sweatshirt

This sweater will be perfect for your next boat ride or coastal getaway! Plus, it looks so cozy.

$128
$77
Nordstrom

Adidas Originals NMD R1 Sneaker

Available in burgundy and black, these classic kicks will support you during your workouts or errands around town.

$140
$93
Nordstrom

BÉIS Carry-All Quilted Tote

With tons of pockets and a waterproof lining, this chic tote is a necessary buy for upcoming trips.

$78
$47
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Jefferson 2.0 Grand Cap Toe Derby

These stylish shoes are 66% off! You better add these babies to your cart ASAP. Not to mention, you'll get so much wear out of them.

$300
$99
Nordstrom

Reformation Pepe Knit Organic Cotton Shorts

Made from organically-grown cotton yarn, you're never going to want to take these cozy shorts off.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Frame Betty Ruched Square Neck Knit Top

We love a chic designer sale find! This knit top is a great piece to have in your closet because you can dress it up or down.

$178
$107
Nordstrom

Sanctuary Sweatshirt

You can never have too many tie-dye sweatshirts! We're obsessed with the bold colors on this one. Just imagine it with a pair of white denim shorts!

$79
$48
Nordstrom

Patagonia M's Performance Twill Jeans

Available in neutral hues, these pants are great for hitting the golf course, repping at the office or wearing to dinner.

$100
$60
Nordstrom

IVL Collective Watercolor High Waist Leggings

Jump, cycle, run or stretch in style with these tie-dye leggings. How cute is this print for summer?

$118
$71
Nordstrom

Max Mara Leisure Enfasi Cotton Jersey Polo Dress

We love easy breezy dresses like this one for summertime! Pair it with some strappy sandals or tennis shoes and you're good to go.

$210
$126
Nordstrom

Ready to save more money? Check out The Best Memorial Day Sale Fashion Deals 2021: Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Shopbop & More.

