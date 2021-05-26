Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2021: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get your credit cards out now because there are tons of savings to be had thanks to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale!

Now through 6/6, save up to 50% off on must-have apparel styles, shoes, accessories, home goods and more at Nordstrom. We suggest taking the time to stock up on summer essentials like dresses, pool slides and shorts that you can wear on repeat all season. And to make your life easier, you can order online and pick up your order curbside at your nearest Nordstrom location for no extra cost!

Scroll below to see our favorite deals from the sale!