Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Is All Grown Up in Adorable Prom Photo

Kelly Ripa's 18-year-old son Joaquin Conseulos is headed off to prom with his date as he prepares to attend college at University of Michigan in the fall.

May 26, 2021
Kelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesMark Consuelos
After an eventful and truly unprecedented school year, it's time for the class of 2021 to celebrate.

Ahead of Joaquin Consuelos' high school graduation ceremony, his mom, Kelly Ripa, shared a photo of her son heading to prom with his date Melissa. In the photo, captioned, "Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," Joaquin wears a traditional black suit and tie, while Melissa sports an asymmetrical navy blue gown.

This February, Joaquin confirmed he will be attending University of Michigan this fall, where he will compete on the college's wrestling team. The teen wrote on Instagram, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program."

His mom marked the big moment on her own profile by sharing a photo of Joaquin and dad Mark Consuelos in University of Michigan sweatshirts. 

As the baby of the family, Joaquin is the final Consuelos-Ripa child to attend prom. In 2019, his big sister, 19-year-old Lola Consuelos, wore a beautiful green gown to attend her school dance.

To see Joaquin, Lola and other celebrity kids' adorable prom photos from over the years, check out the gallery below!

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," Kelly Ripa proudly captioned the prom pic.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's USC-bound daughter is pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter is all grown up and going to prom!

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The two are all smiles with their nephew and his prom date.

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," the talk show host joked on Instagram alongside pictures of Lola.

Instagram
Gia Giudice

"And that's a wrap," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote on Instagram after attending prom with Frank Catania Jr. 

Instagram
Gia Giudice

The Bravo star goes glam for her high school prom with a gorgeous lavender gown and matching makeup. "My beautiful @_giagiudice Prom 2017," her mom and Real Housewives of New Jersey star captions on Instagram.

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the 20-year-old singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Dia Nash

Niecy Nash's daughter lights up the room in her bright yellow gown. "Hey it's prom," the teenage beauty shares, alongside several snaps of her with her date.

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the 17-year-old star shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the now-20-year-old star writes of her special date.

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Presley Gerber

Oh snap! The model shares a candid photo of himself "pre prom." He opts for a classic black suit.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

