Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Are Two Totally Different Moods in New BFF Selfie

Watch: Did Travis Barker & Addison Rae Ever Have Beef? "The Rundown"

Shopping buddies.

On Tuesday, May 25, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new photo with best friend Addison Rae. In the image shared with her 123 million followers, the Poosh founder and the TikTok star posed in what appeared to be a store's dressing room.

Alongside the friend photo, Kourtney wrote, "shop till you drop."

Hilariously, the two pals channeled totally different moods for the selfie. For starters, Kourtney, who wore an all-black ensemble, kept it simple by offering up a slight pout. As for Addison? She beamed as she looked over at her gal pal.

This pic comes a week after the social media personality applauded Kourtney's relationship with Blink-182's Travis Barker. "I love Travis! Travis is so great," Addison told E!'s Erin Lim on The Rundown. "I love their relationship."

Regarding the unfounded hook up rumors about Addison and Kourtney, the 20-year-old star called them "so random" and revealed that they didn't bother Travis one bit. She joked, "He never ever gave me side eye."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Well, we're happy to know that they all get along swimmingly.

As E! News readers well know, Addison and Kourtney became fast friends after meeting in early 2020. Since then, the BFFs have had matching moments on Instagram, taped workouts and more.

For Kourtney and Addison's latest BFF snap, and other memorable friendship moments, scroll through the images below!

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Shopping Buddies

Next to this May 2021 selfie, Kourtney wrote, "shop till you drop."

Instagram
Nighttime Swim

Kourtney and Addison documented a late-night swim in November.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Kourtney & Addison Take New York

The besties enjoy a getaway to NYC in October 2020.

Instagram
Concrete Jungle

A mini stoop photoshoot.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Bikini Babes

Kourtney and Addison soaked in some sun for this bikini-clad pic.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Ocean Views

BFFs Kourtney and Addison had a perfect ocean view in this sunny image.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Grand Ol' Time

The Poosh founder and the TikTok star stunned while posing next to a Grand piano.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Tongues Out

For this photo booth pic, Kourtney, Addison and Reign Disick stuck out their tongues.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
A Sweet One

Although Reign kept things silly in this photo, Addison and Kourtney opted for sweet smiles.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Mirror Selfie

In this photo, Kourtney and Addison took a classic mirror selfie.

Instagram
Surf's Up

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae soaked up the sun as they headed to the water for a surfing adventure.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Another shot from Kourtney and Addison's beach day.

Instagram
So Long, Summer

Kourtney and Addison made sure to soak up some sun before summer officially ends on Sept. 22, as the Poosh founder pointed out in her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Miley Moment

Following Miley Cyrus' performance of her new single "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 MTV VMAs, the singer recreated the set in a truck that's being driven around L.A. Kourtney and Addison both took part in the fun promo!

Instagram
Disco Divas

Miley's VMAs performance paid tribute to her 2013 song, "Wrecking Ball." She was clearly thrilled to see Kourtney and Addison take part in the fun, commenting "Queeeeeeen! Yasssss" on Kourtney's Instagram post and multiple heart emojis on Addison's. 

Instagram
All Smiles

"today is a beautiful day," Addison wrote on Aug. 27 alongside a new photo from her and Kourtney's Palm Springs trip.

Instagram
...Now, a Serious One

New day, new bikini!

Instagram
Summer Sidekick

Kourtney and Addison both shared a number of photos from their late August getaway to Palm Springs, including this bikini-clad snapshot.

Instagram
Mermaid Memories

The second photo in a series that Kourtney uploaded along with the simplest of captions: a mermaid emoji.

Instagram
Palm Springs Paradise

More Palm Springs fun, courtesy of Addison!

Instagram
Photo Inception

While snapping photos of Addison, Kourtney—wearing a teal bikini that resembles Addison's own two-piece—takes a break to get her own photo taken.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Kourtney captioned this set of sun-soaked snapshots, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Pajama Pool Party

Wearing matching pajama sets, Kourtney and Addison take a dip in the pool while on a weekend getaway with other close friends.

Instagram
Poolside, Oceanside

"so what," Addison captioned this second photo from the series she uploaded to Instagram on July 18.

BACKGRID
Cute & Comfy

In the age of mandated masks, what better to wear out to dinner than sweat suits and slides?

Instagram
Twinning Tea Party

Addison and Kourtney proving yet again that they love to match whenever possible!

Instagram
Addison Kardashian?

Even Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian was impressed with the duo's level of similarity! The Good American founder commented on Kourtney's post, writing, "Twinning on an entirely different level."

Roger / BACKGRID
Nobu Night Out

Donning masks courtesy of Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS, Kourtney and Addison venture out for dinner at Nobu in late July.

Instagram
BFF Bracelets

The Poosh founder and TikTok star sport matching bracelets while posing with an Instagram filter.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Fast Friends

Kourtney Kardashian shared this sultry selfie with TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae on June 25, a couple of months after the social media star first collaborated with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Mason Disick! According to Addison, she was introduced to Kourtney and Scott Disick's son by David Dobrik. She and Kourtney have been BFFs ever since!

Don't forget, you can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

