Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Are Two Totally Different Moods in New BFF Selfie

Shopping buddies.

On Tuesday, May 25, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new photo with best friend Addison Rae. In the image shared with her 123 million followers, the Poosh founder and the TikTok star posed in what appeared to be a store's dressing room.

Alongside the friend photo, Kourtney wrote, "shop till you drop."

Hilariously, the two pals channeled totally different moods for the selfie. For starters, Kourtney, who wore an all-black ensemble, kept it simple by offering up a slight pout. As for Addison? She beamed as she looked over at her gal pal.

This pic comes a week after the social media personality applauded Kourtney's relationship with Blink-182's Travis Barker. "I love Travis! Travis is so great," Addison told E!'s Erin Lim on The Rundown. "I love their relationship."

Regarding the unfounded hook up rumors about Addison and Kourtney, the 20-year-old star called them "so random" and revealed that they didn't bother Travis one bit. She joked, "He never ever gave me side eye."