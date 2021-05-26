Casey Anthony's Former Cellmate Reveals Her Chilling Reaction to Daughter's Remains Being Found

Casey Anthony's former cellblock neighbor and friend Robyn Adams is telling all in Lifetime's new series Cellmate Secrets.
In the upcoming series, which premieres Friday, June 4th at 10 p.m. on Lifetime, Robyn details how she and Casey met while in an Orange County, Fla. jail in 2008. They weren't allowed to speak with each other, but Robyn shares that they used "hand signals" to talk from their cell windows, as well as wrote letters to each other and hid them in books.
"We would ask each other, 'Did you write me?'" Robyn explains in the above clip, mimicking the hand signs they made. "'Yes, it's in the book.'"
A book cart that was transported from cell to cell carried those illicit messages, with Casey and Robyn choosing "one specific" novel to conceal their letters.
But Robyn didn't need a secret message to see Casey's reaction when she learned that the Orange County Sherriff's Office had located the dead body of her missing 2-year-old daughter Caylee. According to Robyn, "When they gave her the news that they found Caylee's remains, it was bad."
"They took her to medical, because she couldn't breathe," Robyn continues. "She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack."
However, prison guard Silvia Hernandez has a different perspective of the situation. She recalls, "She didn't act like a regular mother, where 'oh they found my daughter and she's dead?'—you know, crying, bawling. No, no her behavior at that time was like, 'oh, s--t. I got caught.'"
At that time, Robyn had become one of Casey's closest confidantes. As she puts it, "Apparently, I knew information that no one else knew."
Those details will be unveiled in Cellmate Secrets' premiere.
Robyn isn't the only person speaking out about the infamous trial. Most recently, an anonymous juror who sat on the trial admitted they regretted their decision to not convict Casey of Caylee's murder.
"My decision haunts me to this day," he shared with People. "I think now if I were to do it over again, I'd push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn't know what the hell I was doing, and I didn't stand up for what I believed in at the time."
Though Casey was acquitted of murder, she was found guilty of lying to law enforcement and sentenced to four years in prison. However, she only stayed in prison for 12 days after factoring in time already served.
Caylee Anthony would've turned 16 this August.