Take Your Team Pride to the Next Level with BaubleBar's NBA Jewelry Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Most NBA fanatics wear jerseys to represent their favorite team, but why not go all out and sport some matching accessories too? BaubleBar just launched its NBA Collection, which includes earrings and charms in honor of the The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and San Antonio Spurs.
Even if your team loses during the NBA playoffs, you'll always win "best accessorized" thanks to BaubleBar. Check out some of our favorite pieces from the collection below.
BaubleBar LA Lakers Earrings Set
Showcase your Lakers fandom with this earrings set that includes basketball charm huggie earrings, Lakers logo huggie earrings, and palm tree studs.
BaubleBar NBA Jersey Charm
Put an NBA Jersey charm on a necklace, bracelet, or anklet. And if you are cheering for more than one team, get a second charm to create a layered look. BaubleBar has jersey charms to rep The Heat, Celtics, Nets, Mavericks, Bulls, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, and Spurs.
BaubleBar NY Knicks Earring Set
New Yorkers will appreciate this earrings set. There's a pair of taxi cab studs, Knicks huggies, and blue heart huggies.
BaubleBar Boston Celtics Studs
Boston Celtics fans have a distinct fashion advantage over other fans: their gear can also double as St. Patrick's Day attire. These Celtics stud earrings are shamrock-shaped, and, hopefully, they'll bring some good luck to you and your favorite team.
While you're shopping for jewelry, check out our favorite brands for layering necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more.