Christina Haack Shares Rare Look Inside Her Single Life After Ant Anstead Divorce

Christina Haack is loving the ride—even if things get a bit bumpy.

For the Christina on the Coast star, the last year brought along new challenges she didn't exactly predict. In addition to experiencing the coronavirus pandemic, the HGTV designer announced her split from Ant Anstead after two years of marriage.

But as a new season of her hit design show kicks off on June 3, the mother of three is staying focused on her family and businesses instead of dating and romance.

"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," Christina exclusively shared with E! News. "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."

That's not to say fans won't be able to catch a glimpse into her personal life this season on Christina On the Coast. While cameras will capture unbelievable home transformations for deserving clients, viewers will also watch Christina balance life as a working mom as she raises three kids, including Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex Tarek El Moussa. She also shares 20-month-old son Hudson with Ant.

"I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with—so do I," Christina confessed. "I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down."