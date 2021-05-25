Heather Thomson Gets Sent to the Lower Level After "Cold as Ice" Reception on RHONY

Watch : Ramona Singer Is Still Friends With Which "RHONY" Ladies?

Not the warm greeting she was expecting.

In this sneak peek from tonight's May 25 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Heather Thomson makes her highly anticipated return to the Bravo hit as she arrives for an evening at Ramona Singer's Hamptons home. The clip kicks off with the ladies, including Ramona, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps, getting ready for an Audrey Hepburn-themed dinner party.

As Sonja descends down the stairs to join Ramona in the dining room, she is greeted by a recently arrived Heather. Of course, the interaction is incredibly awkward as, in the episode prior, the women discussed all the things Heather has said about them on her podcast.

"Welcome, darling," Sonja awkwardly comments as Heather brings in her bags. "I have no bobby pins."

Although Heather assures Sonja that she brought bobby pins with her, she also reveals that she needs the socialite to help with her hair. With her back turned to Heather, Sonja offers up a simple, "Wonderful."

Continuing on her bobby pin speech, Heather notes, "And you're the queen of up-do's! So, you need to help me with mine. Will you?"