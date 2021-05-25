Watch Briana DeJesus' Fiancé Javi Gonzalez Make His Debut on Teen Mom

Teen Mom has a new star.
Before Briana DeJesus announced her engagement to boyfriend and tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, there was a time when she said it was "a struggle" for her to "introduce him to my world."
In a new teaser clip for the MTV series, which dropped on Tuesday, May 25, the reality TV personality opens up about her new romance, sharing, "These last few months, I've been hanging out with a guy named Javi off-camera. And now I'm finally ready to talk about him."
"This guy, this person...he's cool," Briana reveals. "We're friends, we hang out. It's nothing serious. I guess we're just taking it how it goes. He may look a little rough around the edges because he has tattoos, but he's a good guy."
Although the Teen Mom star admits they're both "still trying to figure this relationship out," she explains it's serious enough that Javi has already met her two daughters: Nova Star DeJesus, 9, who she shares with Devoin Austin, and Stella Star DeJesus, 3, who she shares with Luis Hernandez.
Additionally, the duo takes another major step in their romance, as the father of two makes his Teen Mom debut.
In the teaser, Briana prepares for Javi to be filmed for the first time, as she's headed to his tattoo shop for an ink session. The MTV star tells her friend, who is in the car, that her boyfriend is having second thoughts about being on camera.
"He's like, 'Are we filming right away? ... I'm not ready,'" Briana shares, reading through her text exchange with the tattoo artist. "I said, 'Yes, so get ready.'"
She continues, "I don't think he's ready mentally, but he's just uncomfortable. He doesn't want anything to do with this type of stuff, which I understand. Not everybody can have a camera in their face and be OK with it."
Javi makes a brief cameo in the Teen Mom clip, which shows him and Briana having a one-on-one moment outside of his tattoo shop.
Earlier this month, Briana echoed similar sentiments about Javi's uneasiness with the cameras.
"We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable," she exclusively told E! News. "He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life and then, girlfriend life."
She added, "I'm navigating and I'm trying and I hope he's the one. He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."
It was just yesterday that the couple proved just how serious their relationship is. On Monday, May 24, Briana took to Instagram to share Javi had popped the big question, writing on Instagram, "Javi asked & I said YES! We are ENGAGED!"
See Javi's Teen Mom debut in the video above!
Of course, Briana's now-fiancé could have more screen time, which viewers will be able to watch tonight on MTV at 8 p.m.