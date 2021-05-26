Mike Shouhed Shares Major Update About Moving in With Girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen

Finally cohabitating.
Mike Shouhed is sharing a huge update about his and girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen's living situation. After dating for several years, the Shahs of Sunset star is revealing he and Paulina are finally moving in together under the same roof.
"Paulina's divorce is finally finalized so we're actually going to be moving into our new home this week that we bought in one of the suburbs in L.A.," Mike told E! News exclusively. "We couldn't be more happy to start our lives together and hopefully build a family outside of the one that I already have with her...Meaning adding to the family."
Paulina already has two sons from her previously relationship, but the lovebirds are "definitely in talks" about adding to their brood.
"We've discussed moving forward in our relationship, hopefully getting engaged, getting married, having children, adding to the beautiful family we already have," the Bravo star shared.
News of Mike and Paulina finally moving in together comes after he revealed to E! News this week that they are stronger than ever following the sexting scandal documented on the new season of Shahs.
"Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time. It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that. I'm glad we got past it and are in a much better place now," he shared.
Mike added, "I tell you, as odd as it may seem, we are more in love than we've ever been. I groveled, I begged, I apologized and I realized that what I have with Paulina means more to me than any amount of stimulation I might have gotten from a conversation I shouldn't have had."
Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock any time.
