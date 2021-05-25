See North West's Sassy Response to Kim Kardashian Fan Girling Over Olivia Rodrigo

Someone's been listening to "traitor"... North West just tried to expose her mom for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo stan!
The 7-year-old fashionista hilariously roasted Kim Kardashian after the reality star claimed she loves "cute" Olivia's debut song "drivers license."
On Tuesday, May 25, Kim shared a video of the enviable PR package she received full of Olivia's new merch, including her Sour Patch Kids collab. "You guys know I love 'drivers license,'" Kim told the camera.
Meanwhile, her eldest daughter can be overhead giving a delightfully sassy response, saying, "You never listen to it."
Kim laughed and told her, "Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North," and captioned the Instagram Story video with "NORTH!!!!!" along with three laughing-crying emojis. God, it's brutal out here!
The mother of four recruited her son, Saint, to back her up. Kim asked, "Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint?" The 5 year old chimed in, "Yeah," and Kim said, "Thank you."
However, Kim might have given herself away when said she "can't wait for her album." True fans know Olivia's debut album SOUR dropped last Friday, May 21, to rave reviews on Twitter.
Clearly, the SKIMS founder has been too busy celebrating Scott Disick's birthday this week to give it a listen just yet.
Olivia, 18, sent Kim and her crew a box of branded tissues, lavender apparel and a handwritten note, signed by the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress.
The letter read, "Kim, thank you so much for supporting my music! it means the absolute world. I just adore you & I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album SOUR. Sending you & ur fam so much love."
"What a cutie," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star remarked, though maybe North is the bigger stan in the fam!
Watch the mother-daughter moment above, and see all the best reactions to SOUR by clicking here.