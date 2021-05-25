Kim Kardashian's Team Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Former Workers

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Life Since Filing For Divorce

Kim Kardashian's team is speaking out following a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, several cleaning and maintenance workers who worked on Kim's Hidden Hills mansion claim the reality star withheld 10 percent of their wages for taxes.

In addition, the plaintiffs claim they "never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks" and were not paid all of their overtime wages.

On Tuesday, May 25, Kim's team responded to the lawsuit and shed light on the reality star's connection to the workers.

"These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services," her spokesperson shared with NBC News. "Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."