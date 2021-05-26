Relive Birthday Boy Scott Disick's Cutest PDA Pics With Amelia Hamlin

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Scott Disick is one lucky birthday boy.

The Talentless designer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has three beautiful children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, a thriving company and loving girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. Scott even celebrated his 38th birthday early on May 24 with a blow-out bash with Sia, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, an aviation-themed cake, churro truck and an iconic present from Amelia.

Guests were even gifted a Rolex watch or diamond jewelry for an estimate "half a million dollars in jewels," Luxe VVS Jewelers' Brandon O'Neal told E! News.

Model Amelia captioned a series of Instagram Stories with adorable pics of her and "birthday cutie" Scott. The daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has previously called Scott her "dream man," while a source revealed to E! News that the couple have been "getting serious" after dating for over six months.