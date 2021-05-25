Becca Cosmetics Is Going Out of Business: Stock Up on These 17 Must-Haves While You Can

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This. Is. Not. A. Drill. Becca Cosmetics is going out of business on September 30. This means we won't be able to buy the brand's cult-favorite highlighter, the illuminating makeup primers, and all of their other products. This is such a bummer for beauty enthusiasts, but at least we got a warning to stock up while we still can at Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Revolve, Bloomingdales, Overstock, Dermstore, and other stores.
Keep on scrolling to find out which Becca products are must-haves and why we will miss them so so much.
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
This highlighter is truly iconic. Did anyone else scour every store (online and in person) looking for the Champagne Pop shade when it first went viral? Sadly, it's about to be out of stock forever along with the other stunning highlighters.
Champagne pop is flattering on all skin tones, but if you want to get more specific for your needs, Vanilla Quartz, Pearl, Prismatic Amethyst, Rose Quartz, and Moonstone look beautiful on fair skin. Opal is gorgeous on medium/tan skin. Topaz and Chocolate Geode are great choices for deep-dark complexions.
Becca Cosmetics Backlight Priming Filter Face Primer
I'm going to miss the Backlight Primer so much. It gives that "lit from within glow" underneath makeup or on bare skin. It's basically a real-life face filter and it creates the perfect canvas for smooth makeup application. Application tip: put a pump or two in your foundation to amp up the glow.
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
This is a full coverage foundation that lasts for 24 hours doesn't feel heavy. Why does this one have to disappear? It has a stunning natural finish and a breathable formula that's easy on blemish-prone skin.
Becca Cosmetics Sunlit Bronzer
Add dimension to your face that looks natural and never orange with the Sunlit Bronzer. Your friends might wonder if you secretly went on vacation when they see your sun-complexion. There are 3 beautiful shades to choose from.
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Lipstick Love
These lip shades are long-lasting without being drying. Each one has an 8-hour wear and hydrating properties that create a kissable satin finish.
Becca Cosmetics Light Shifter Dewing Tint Tinted Moisturizer
If you desire light coverage and a radiant finish, get this tinted moisturizer while you still can. The sheer formula creates an ultra-dewy finish and it hydrates your skin with hyaluronic acid throughout the day.
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer
Conceal dark circles, blemishes, and discoloration with this full-coverage product. It's even water-resistant, which means you'll be prepared for any climate.
Becca Cosmetics First Light Priming Filter Face Primer
The First Light primer instantly brightens up your complexion and refreshes your skin. Of course, this is the perfect base for makeup, but you can even wear it on bare skin to blur some imperfections and get a little glow going.
Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer
Do you spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen? What about the hours your log on your phone or watching TV? That can add up to a lot of blue light exposure. This primer protects against blue light and pollution and it moisturizes your skin and blurs imperfections. Talk about an over-achiever!
Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist
Do not let your flawless makeup application go to waste! Lock it in to last with the Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist.
Becca Cosmetics Zero No Pigment Foundation
It can be so hard to find the right foundation shade for your skin. Sometimes, it's not even possible depending on the brand. You don't have to worry about that with this zero pigment foundation. This is a makeup/skincare hybrid with a transparent matte finish that smooths the skin and blurs imperfections while hydrating your face.
Becca Cosmetics Zero No Pigment Glass Highlighter for Face+Lip
A multi-purpose product is always a good investment. Use this one as a lip gloss or as a highlighter on the high points of your face. And, don't worry, it's not gonna give you a sticky feeling that most of us associate with the word "gloss." Promise.
Becca Cosmetics Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer
The skin around your eyes is so delicate. It needs special attention for skincare and makeup application. This eye primer prepares the skin for a smooth makeup application. It's cooling and it diffuses light to diminish the appearance of dark circles.
Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Yes, setting powders absorb excess oils and lock in your makeup, but they can also be moisturizing. This one is super hydrating and refreshing. There's even a mini size that you can bring on the go to refresh your look.
Becca Cosmetics Light Shifter Finishing Veil Setting Powder
Let's be honest: loose powder can be messy. It takes a certain level of patience and precision. If a loose setting powder isn't for you, try this pressed powder. It has light coverage and it creates a satin finish.
Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector
Warm this product up in between your finger tips. Then, gently pat it under your eyes, blending inward. Then, you'll have a perfectly bright canvas for under eye concealer.
Becca Cosmetics Mineral Blush
This natural-looking blush will definitely be missed. It blends effortlessly for buildable, customized coverage. This one will be sorely missed.
