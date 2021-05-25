Johnny Knoxville Reveals He's Retiring From Jackass Franchise

Watch : Steve-O Shows Lisa Vanderpump His Cool Party Trick

At 50, Johnny Knoxville is hanging up his Jackass bag of tricks.

After surviving more than 20 years and the coronavirus pandemic, the Jackass franchise is returning to our screens in October 2021—Knoxville's last hurrah as a contributor to the infamous stunt squad.

In a new GQ profile, the Jackass star and co-creator confirmed he's retiring from the project that turned him into a breakout star back in 2000. While the original MTV show only lasted 25 episodes, the concept has since spawned three movies with the fourth just a few more months away.

With more death-defying stunts than he can count over the course of two decades, the actor's unique fortune is not lost on him. "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," Knoxville told GQ. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

Of course, getting older also means the falls and hits are harder to recover from. "Filming Jackass at this age is much the same as it ever was, with two big differences," co-star Steve-O told the magazine. "Our bones break significantly easier. And it takes less to knock us completely unconscious. Plus longer to wake up."