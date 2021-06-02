Geoffrey Zakarian's Father's Day Gift Guide Will Create Tasty Memories

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian isn't raising soufflés, he's raising beautiful children.
Ahead of Father's Day, the proud dad shared his ideal family date. Believe it or not, it doesn't involve whipping up a four-course meal.
"My version of the perfect Father's Day is doing activities with my kids," Geoffrey, who recently partnered with Genova Premium Tuna, exclusively dished to E! News. "I would love to load up a golf cart and play a round of golf with my two kids who enjoy the sport. Spending quality time with them is what would make Father's Day perfect."
Whatever his kids end up planning, it's safe to say that Geoffrey will be a happy dad. He also has advice for those trying to find the perfect gift. "Your father is an important person in your life who you love, and this is a day to celebrate him," the restaurateur shared. "He is totally worth spending that extra cash on."
With that in mind, keep scrolling to read the chef's Michelin-worthy Father's Day gift picks.
Genova Premium Yellowfin Tuna
"I've been a big fan of the health benefits of the Mediterranean Diet for a while now, and I always keep my pantry stocked with Mediterranean staples like Genova Premium Tuna," Geoffrey shared. "It's an incredible addition to any recipe because it's high in protein, a great source of Omega-3s and has a uniquely rich and savory flavor that offers a taste of the Mediterranean in every bite."
Geoffrey Zakarian Nonstick Grill Topper
"This is the pan I use for EVERYTHING during the summer," Geoffrey admitted. "I basically leave it out at all times. You can use it to make everything from breakfast, burgers and even desserts!"
Geoffrey Zakarian Signature Spice and Sea Salt
"These spice blends take the guess work out of creating amazing flavor in your home cooking," Geoffrey told E! News. "Fathers will be using these all summer long!"
Zakarian Collection Espresso Blend Coffee
"Give your father the gift of caffeine," Geoffrey recommended. "To me, there is no better way to start the day than with a bold, strong espresso."
Geoffrey Zakarian Indoor Smoke-less Grill
"Take your grilling favorites and bring them indoors!" the celebrity chef suggested. "All of the flavor, none of the smoke."
Geoffrey Zakarian Santoku Knife
"Every home cook needs this in their kitchen," Geoffrey told E! News. "Full-tang and perfectly weighted. I use this constantly at home!"
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo