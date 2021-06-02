Geoffrey Zakarian's Father's Day Gift Guide Will Create Tasty Memories

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian isn't raising soufflés, he's raising beautiful children.

Ahead of Father's Day, the proud dad shared his ideal family date. Believe it or not, it doesn't involve whipping up a four-course meal.

"My version of the perfect Father's Day is doing activities with my kids," Geoffrey, who recently partnered with Genova Premium Tuna, exclusively dished to E! News. "I would love to load up a golf cart and play a round of golf with my two kids who enjoy the sport. Spending quality time with them is what would make Father's Day perfect."

Whatever his kids end up planning, it's safe to say that Geoffrey will be a happy dad. He also has advice for those trying to find the perfect gift. "Your father is an important person in your life who you love, and this is a day to celebrate him," the restaurateur shared. "He is totally worth spending that extra cash on."

With that in mind, keep scrolling to read the chef's Michelin-worthy Father's Day gift picks.