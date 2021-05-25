Justin Sylvester & Morgan Stewart Have the Best Reactions to Daily Pop's Daytime Emmy Nomination

You never forget your first.

E! News' Daily Pop has been nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today, May 25! This mark's the daytime talk show's very first Emmy nom in the category of Outstanding Entertainment News Program and the co-hosts couldn't be more excited.

"I think, for me, being nominated this year is extra special because of the four years that I've been on this show, I felt like this year is the most important because people really needed an escape," Justin Sylvester shared with E! News exclusively. "People really needed a reason to smile with everything going on with COVID and Black Lives Matter and what's going on with the AAPI community right now. So for me I am grateful that people saw our show as an escape and appreciated it enough to give us that first nomination. I will never forget this moment for the rest of my life. I've won!"