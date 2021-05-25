Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations 2021: See the Complete List

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Alex Trebek is being recognized by the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards.

On Tuesday, May 25, the award show announced its talented list of nominees for their upcoming ceremony, with the late Jeopardy! host, who passed away last November, receiving a nod in the Outstanding Game Show Host category. Trebek is nominated alongside Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Alfonso Ribeiro and Pat Sajak.

In the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category, the late Larry King is nominated alongside Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan; Tamron Hall; Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade; Rachael Ray; Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Fellow nominees for this year's Daytime Emmys include E!'s own Daily Pop. The show is up for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the award show, which is set to take place on Friday, June 25.

Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Beacon Hill

A House Divided

Studio City