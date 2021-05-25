Christine Quinn Debuts First Photo of Baby Boy (Complete With Louis Vuitton Bling!)

It's never too early for diamonds!
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn exclusively shared the very first photo of newborn son Christian Georges Dumontet on E! News' Daily Pop this morning. In the pic, the then-eight-day old baby boy was sporting a black jumpsuit and a Louis Vuitton chain covered in bling.
"He's iced out," proud mom Christine joked during the May 25 interview. "He's got a little bit of bling on. I just thought it was so cute, I had to do it."
The real estate agent and husband Christian Richard welcomed Christian Jr. via emergency C-section on May 15.
Co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Kym Whitley had to ask: What is it like getting back to work only 10 days after giving birth?
"The mom-shamers are real, that's for sure," Christine admitted. "I've gotten both ends of the spectrum. I've gotten people who are like, 'Oh I'm so happy you're getting back to work, that's great!' And then I have people who are like, 'You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who's taking care of the baby?'"
Thankfully Christine remains unfazed from any critics.
"I'm like, 'Listen, my husband's amazing. He's home, the baby's sleeping, what's the difference?'" Christine responded. "For me, I love to work. There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong and they can do it. For me, I'm happy to be working. I'm thrilled to have a job and I'm thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all. I think that's really the message here: Women really can do it all, so don't be shaming!"
However, Christine prefers to keep her work life and home life separate, at least for now. None of her Selling Sunset co-stars have met baby Christian yet.
"But hopefully this week so I'm really excited about that!" Christine noted.
Chrishell Strause previously issued a statement about rumors she didn't give Christine a baby present, while Christine called out other co-stars for not "liking" her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.
As for Christine's favorite part of being a new mom?
"Just being responsible for this human that you made," she gushed. "It's something about this instinctual bond...It's just this love that I never, ever felt before. I have a whole new level of love. I didn't know that was possible."
Watch the sweet clip above for all the details on Christine's newborn plus the very first photo of little Christian!