Lisa Vanderpump Sets the Record Straight on That Kyle Richards Restaurant Bill Drama

Don't mess with LVP!
Lisa Vanderpump certainly is not a dine and dash kind of gal. The Vanderpump Rules restauranteur clarified on E! News' Daily Pop today what exactly happened when she sent her dinner bill to former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and ex-BFF Kyle Richards.
"OK, so I'm in a restaurant and I see Kyle and the producer of Overserved, he comes to me and he's like, 'Hi.' He said, ‘I'm in here in the restaurant having dinner with Kyle.' I said, 'Oh, thanks a lot.' I said, 'Are you gonna buy me dinner?' joking," Vanderpump revealed exclusively on May 25's Daily Pop. "When I left I gave the server an imprint of my credit card and I said, ‘Take my bill, I'm leaving now, to that guy over there.' So I left and so I said, ‘If he doesn't pay it here's the imprint of my credit card.'"
She continued, "So I left and I texted him, ‘Hey, thanks for dinner. Have a blessed night.' And he texted me back, ‘No need to thank me.' He said, ‘But there's 12 people coming to Pump at your expense.'"
Seemed all fun and games, right? Well, not quite.
"So I assumed by that, that he had paid the bill saying, ‘No need to thank me,' meaning I paid it, I owe you dinner. So then the press called me and said, ‘Kyle said you dined and dashed and you gave her the bill,'" Vanderpump explained. And the claim only seemed to reignite the feud between her and Richards.
"I said, ‘One, it was nothing to do with her. It was to do with him who I have known for 10 or 12 years.' And I said, ‘Two, I think he paid it.' They said, ‘No he didn't,'" Vanderpump revealed.
Thankfully the restaurant charged her own credit card, but the allegation still seemed to stick with the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump host. But Vanderpump has a few parting words for Richards: "I said, ‘See I didn't dine and dash like Kyle, who is always trying to make me look bad, says,'" Vanderpump stated. "I didn't dine and dash. She should keep her new nose out of my business."
For reference, Richards had a nose job in November 2020.