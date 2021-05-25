Pregnant Shawn Johnson Shares Sweet Maternity Shoot With Daughter Drew

Before her baby boy is officially on board, Shawn Johnson recently did a maternity photoshoot to capture her precious pregnancy in all of its glory, and it's something you just have to see.
The former athlete, along with her husband of five years, Andrew East—who share 15-month-old daughter Drew—shared a behind-the-scenes look of the special day with their 1.23 million YouTube subscribers on their family's channel.
In the adorable video, Shawn explained why, even though this would be the couple's second child together, she wasn't necessarily comfortable with the idea of maternity shoots beforehand—it was seeing photographer Nanda Santos' work that truly changed her mind.
"With maternity shoots, a lot of the times they're very—I don't wanna say sexualized—but they're just more risqué than I've ever been comfortable showing," she shared. "And on top of that, I can sometimes struggle with pregnancy to feel beautiful and sexy. And, like, confident within my own skin and then putting that in a photoshoot is really hard. It's just not something I would ever do on my own."
The 29-year-old stunned in several different looks, including a white one-piece bodysuit—which is the look the soon-to-be mom of two was still wearing when her husband and daughter stopped by. Luckily and adorably so, her daughter was able to join with a cute white matching bodysuit of her own!
The retired gymnast further described her feelings in the description of the video, writing, "This was so exciting. I've never done a shoot like this, but it was SO exhilarating. I was really nervous at first honestly, but Nanda really made me feel so special and comfortable. Never in a million years did I think I'd want to do something like this, but I'm so glad I did. It was really empowering to go through that shoot and then getting to see the final product was even more exciting."
The photoshoot serves a touch of sunshine compared to the not-so-great news the Olympian shared in late January when she tested positive for coronavirus—she later updated fans in February that things were in fact on the "up and up."
Now, with a baby boy on the way, things are truly on the up-and-up.