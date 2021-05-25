Pregnant Shawn Johnson Shares Sweet Maternity Shoot With Daughter Drew

Watch : Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Before her baby boy is officially on board, Shawn Johnson recently did a maternity photoshoot to capture her precious pregnancy in all of its glory, and it's something you just have to see.



The former athlete, along with her husband of five years, Andrew East—who share 15-month-old daughter Drew—shared a behind-the-scenes look of the special day with their 1.23 million YouTube subscribers on their family's channel.



In the adorable video, Shawn explained why, even though this would be the couple's second child together, she wasn't necessarily comfortable with the idea of maternity shoots beforehand—it was seeing photographer Nanda Santos' work that truly changed her mind.



"With maternity shoots, a lot of the times they're very—I don't wanna say sexualized—but they're just more risqué than I've ever been comfortable showing," she shared. "And on top of that, I can sometimes struggle with pregnancy to feel beautiful and sexy. And, like, confident within my own skin and then putting that in a photoshoot is really hard. It's just not something I would ever do on my own."