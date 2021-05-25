NBA Defends Not Suspending LeBron James for Violating COVID Rules After Attending Event With Drake

It looks like LeBron James won't find himself in hot water with the NBA after all.
The pro basketball player attended a promotional event alongside other stars including Drake and Michael B. Jordan for Lobos 1797 Tequila—a brand for which he is currently an investor. Following the event, LeBron hit the court with the Lakers to face off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 19.
Of the incident, on Friday, May 21, a league spokesman told ESPN, "It's a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team."
However, the NBA is now clarifying that the star player will not have to quarantine and he will not be suspended following last week's events.
"To clarify any remaining misconception," NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass shared in a statement. "LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result."
The statement continued, "Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary. Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league's Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player's team in a similar fashion."
The NBA's chief communications officer also clarified what players are able to do under COVID-19 regulations, stating, "Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots."
Following Sunday's game against the Suns, when the 36-year-old player was asked what he thought the impact might be if he had to quarantine, the athlete defended his decisions made off-the-court.
"Anything I do off the floor is predicated to my family, for the majority—for 99.9 percent of that," LeBron shared, according to ESPN. "So, it's about the health and safety of my family, and that's what it came down to."