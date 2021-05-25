Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Can You Guess the Exact Sex and the City Scene This Shoe Is From? See Sarah Jessica Parker's Photo

After Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of an "unearthed" Manolo Blahnik heel from Sex and the City, many fans immediately knew the episode it was from. Scroll on to see if you can guess.

By Jess Cohen May 25, 2021 12:12 PMTags
FashionSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms No Samantha Replacement

Sarah Jessica Parker has fans reliving one of the most iconic scenes in Sex and the City history.

On May 24, the Emmy winner—who is currently in production on HBO Max's revival series And Just Like That—took to Instagram to post a photo of an "unearthed" wardrobe item: A chewed up turquoise Manolo Blahnik heel. And fans instantly knew which scene it was from.

"Are these the shoes Pete ruined????" one fan asked, to which SJP replied, "yes!!! Man you guys are good!!! X."

The scene they're referring to is from the season four episode "The Good Fight," in which Carrie (Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) got into an argument over the clutter in her apartment after he moved in. During their tense wardrobe cleanout, she discovered Aidan's dog Pete had taken a bite out of her expensive heels.

"That dog owes me $380!" Carrie famously declared. "You can't buy it, it's circa 1996!"

photos
Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

After seeing all the love the post received—including comments from co-stars Kristin Davis and Willie Garson—SJP couldn't help but gush over the support from fans. "I just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls," she commented. "It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X."

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy While Tanning in Cute PDA Pics

2

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

3

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

She also noted, "PS they have been in archive all these past years. Seeing them again.... Well. X."

Parker recently revealed that the revival series had kicked off production, just a few months after the reboot was announced. In January, stars Parker, Davis and Cynthia Nixon confirmed they're returning for the 10-episode revival, which, according to a description for the show, will "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while we won't be seeing Kim Cattrall in the reboot, fans might catch a glimpse of Corbett's character

HBO

"I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six in April. "I think I might be in quite a few."

Take a look at the video above to watch Carrie's shoe meltdown!

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy While Tanning in Cute PDA Pics

2

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

3

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

4

Montana Yao Slams Larsa Pippen in Scathing Post After Malik Apologizes

5

Pink and Her Kids Steal the Show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Latest News

Katy Perry Can't Wait to Pass Down This Iconic Item to Daughter Daisy

Lil Nas X Reveals What Happened During His SNL Wardrobe Mishap

Can You Guess the SATC Scene This Shoe Is From? See SJP's Photo

Kelly Osbourne Slams Rumors Her New Look Was Result of Plastic Surgery

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

Why Princess Diana Loved This Virgin Atlantic Sweatshirt So Much

These Are 26 of the Most-Loved Dresses on Amazon