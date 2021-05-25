Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

After hearing speculation about her appearance, Kelly Osbourne took to social media to set the record straight. Scroll on for her message.

By Ryan Gajewski May 25, 2021 11:08 AMTags
Kelly OsbourneCelebritiesPlastic Surgery
Kelly Osbourne, Purple Hair, InstagramInstagram

Kelly Osbourne doesn't appreciate speculation regarding what she has or hasn't changed about her body. 

The 36-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, May 23 to clap back at any haters who have assumed that she recently underwent plastic surgery to achieve her updated look. She shared a video message that was recorded while she had her purple hair up in two buns and was getting makeup done for a project. 

In the footage, Kelly told her followers, "I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am. And I've not had plastic surgery."

She continued, "I have never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment." 

The alum of The Osbournes captioned the post, "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

photos
Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

She didn't specify what exactly spurred her to record this response. However, her new post follows some questions, in both the comments sections of her recent posts and in online articles from certain media outlets, surrounding her appearance.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy While Tanning in Cute PDA Pics

2

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

3

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

Last month, she shared a photo to Instagram of her newly dyed purple locks and captioned it, "New hair!! New outlook!!"

In August 2020, she visited the Hollywood Raw podcast and was open about the fact that she had lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve bypass surgery two years prior. 

"I had surgery; I don't give a f--k what anyone has to say," she said at the time. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s--t."

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy While Tanning in Cute PDA Pics

2

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

3

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

4

Montana Yao Slams Larsa Pippen in Scathing Post After Malik Apologizes

5

Pink and Her Kids Steal the Show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Latest News

Katy Perry Can't Wait to Pass Down This Iconic Item to Daughter Daisy

Lil Nas X Reveals What Happened During His SNL Wardrobe Mishap

Can You Guess the SATC Scene This Shoe Is From? See SJP's Photo

Kelly Osbourne Slams Rumors Her New Look Was Result of Plastic Surgery

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

Why Princess Diana Loved This Virgin Atlantic Sweatshirt So Much

These Are 26 of the Most-Loved Dresses on Amazon